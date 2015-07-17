Sarah Spivey

First Alert Meteorologist

Sarah joined the KTEN team in July 2015. Sarah is excited to be a part of the Texoma community.

Born in Kansas City, raised in the DFW Metroplex, and having attended high school in San Antonio, Sarah grew up moving around a lot. But wherever she went, one thing remained consistent – her passion for weather. Having received a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Texas A&M University (Gig ‘Em!), Sarah now has the education to back up her passion for weather. Determined to give an accurate forecast, she is happy to start her career in Texoma. Where else can it be snowing one day but sunny & 75 the next?

Apart from weather, Sarah enjoys music. She loves to play the guitar, mandolin, and sing. When it’s not too hot or humid, Sarah spends as much time outside walking or hiking.

Should you have any weather questions, please feel free to email Sarah at sspivey@kten.com.