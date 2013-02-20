Jill A. Sheppard, B.S. in Speech Language Pathology and Audiology, Licensed Fitter and Dispenser of Hearing Instruments

Jill has over 18 years' experience in the healthcare industry. She enjoys helping her patients improve their quality of life through better hearing.

HearCare is located at 1800 N. Travis in Sherman, TX. Call 903-868-2650 for more information.

