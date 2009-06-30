Vitamin D Essential for Body

America has been criticized for its unhealthy diet and new studies show Americans are not consuming enough vitamins. But, if you are taking supplements, you might want to make sure your body has the required amount of Vitamin D before you pop another pill because without it your body might not be absorbing the supplements you are taking.

Neuropath Larry Mayo says Vitamin D is considered a cornerstone nutrient for the body. "Vitamin D turns into a hormone and regulates a lot of other body functions." The body functions the nutrient helps control include bone density, the way the body's thyroid, liver and kidneys function and absorption of other nutrients. A lack of the vitamin can lead too anxiety, depression, panic attacks and digestive disorders. And recent studies show around 80% of Americans are deficient in Vitamin D. Mayo says the vitamin "Is a precursor and if it's not in your blood, your system will not take up the other nutrients it needs."

There are a lot of ways to become Vitamin D deficient such as not eating greens or spending enough time outdoors in the sunlight. "The body can manufacture its own Vitamin D supply due to sunlight, but when it comes to our food supply, most of our food is depleted in nutrients so we don't get as much as we think", says Mayo.

So where can we get the essentail Vitamin? It can be found in raw milk but because it has to be processed to be placed in stores, the process renders Vitamin D indigestible in our bodies so when looking for the vitamin you might want to look elsewhere. Julie Mayo, a local Neuropath suggests, "If you are looking for it in food, dark, green leafy vegetables are best such as spinach, kale and broccoli. Another good natural source is sunlight." But if you can't stomach your lefty greens there is a supplement. Larry and Julie Mayo say the liquid Vitamin D supplement is best absorbed by your body and it can be found at any local health food store. It's a small price to pay for the cornerstone of your health.

Current research shows you need to spend at least 10 to 15 minutes outside sunscreen free and new research even shows getting a small amount of UV rays can help protect against skin cancer, Melanoma, Dementia and Alzheimer's.

Christina Lusby, Reports.