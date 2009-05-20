Sherman Gator Caught!

Breaking news Wednesday morning out of Sherman: KTEN's Jocelyn Lockwood was first to tell you about shortly after 7am Wednesday: the six-foot alligator spotted at Herman Baker Park in Sherman has been caught.

Game warden Dale Moses tells KTEN News that the gator was found in one of the traps Wednesday morning. In fact, he says the trap with the live chicken attracted the reptile.

Moses tells KTEN News that the alligator will be taken to a animal rehab center in Plano.

We have the only video of his capture at Herman Parker Park.