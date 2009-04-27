Local Health Officials Prepare For Swine Flu

With spring allergy season just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about how to deal with your symptoms, experts say.

An attempt to develop a safe and effective "male pill" is making headway, according to preliminary results of a small study.

This typical scenario may be more dangerous than you think

For some people, dieting is easier with emotional support.

Warning signs of heart disease in women, such as fatigue, body aches and upset stomach, may be shrugged off as symptoms of stress or a hectic lifestyle.

Losing weight comes down to eating fewer calories than you burn.

Bacon lovers, a new study has some bad news for you: Eating a lot of processed and red meats may up your odds for a serious liver condition and insulin resistance, a precursor to type 2 diabetes.

Would that ice cold soda be as tempting if you knew that it might shorten your life?

Get ready for extreme heat. Researchers warn that climate change will soon trigger more severe summers across the United States.

You might think twice about how you want that steak cooked.

Well-done meat may not be good for your blood pressure

No confirmed cases of the new H1N1 flu virus have been reported in Grayson County. U.S. health officials are no longer recommending that schools close because of H1N1 flu .

Officials across North Texas and Southern Oklahoma are springing into action, taking precautions for if the swine flu hits here. KTEN's Katy Blakey has more.

The unique strain has reportedly killed dozens of people in Mexico, and officials now confirm forty cases in the U.S.

All of the Americans who contracted the virus have recovered we're told. The majority of those cases came from a high school in New York where students had returned from spring break in Mexico.

There have been no deaths due to the flu in America.

President Obama is urging folks to be calm.

But all across the country hospitals and health departments are reacting. In Oklahoma, Bryan County health officials met this morning to discuss their preparedness plan.

"We are monitoring this situation very closely," said Michelle Tidwell, a District Nurse Manager of southeastern Oklahoma. "We are educating our healthcare providers. One thing we are telling everybody is to ramp up those hygiene procedures you should be doing - good washing that lasts for a good 20 seconds. One good thing is to say your ABC's when you're washing your hands."

The Grayson County Health Department has teamed up with Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones hospital. We'll let you know what actions Grayson County health officials are taking on our later newscasts.

Katy Blakey, KTEN News