SPRINGFIELD, MO -- A long-time school district employee has been arrested following the abduction and death of 10-year-old Hailey Owens. Owens was abducted two blocks from her home late Tuesday afternoon
SHERMAN, Texas -- Federal prosecutors say a North Texas woman who worked as a translator for U.S. forces in Afghanistan has admitted she illegally obtained classified military records. Thirty-nine-year-old
Thirty-nine-year-old Farida Yusufi pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges that include theft of government records.
BOWLING GREEN, KY -- A sinkhole in Kentucky swallowed eight cars at the National Corvette Museum. This video was taken inside the sky dome using a drone. Authorities say the hole is thirty feet deep
A sinkhole in Kentucky swallowed eight cars at the National Corvette Museum.
Erin Hamlin captured bronze Tuesday to become the first American to earn an Olympics medal in Singles Luge. In a sport heavily dominated by Germany, before Tuesday , team U.S.A. had never stepped on the
Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy lives on Monday with special events across the nation, from parades to church tributes to youth-led service projects on the federal holiday to remember the civil rights
