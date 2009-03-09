Helping Your Vehicle Go That Extra Mile

A vehicle can be one of the most convenient things to own, it can also be extremely inconvenient if something needs to be fixed or replaced. KTEN's Meredith Saldana has tips to make your car run longer.

If there's one thing you can count on when it comes to auto repairs it's that it's probably going to be expensive.

Rutledge Auto Service says business has been a little slower than normal but cars are something many people almost have to keep running to get them to and from work during these tough economic times.

Kenny Tarlton has been an auto mechanic for 27 years.

He has worked at Rutledge Auto Service for about 20 years and says the economy has affected some of their customers.

Tarlton says, "With the economy being like it is people are trying to fix their old cars back up to save money. And not have to buy a new car."

And it's no secret auto repairs can be costly.

But mechanics say there are things you can do to help your car go that extra mile.

First, if you notice a decrease in the mileage you're getting per gallon your car is in need of a tune up.

Also, make sure your oil is changed every 3,000 miles and check your owners manual to see how often your transmission needs to be serviced.

And, to make your tires last longer, rotate them about every 6,000 miles.

-Meredith Saldana, KTEN News