OSBI Investigates Homicide in Pushmataha County

OSBI Investigates Homicide in Pushmataha County

Posted:

OSBI is investigating a homicide out of Pushmataha County.

Authorities were called to the scene near Rattan around 9:00 Friday night.

Relatives found the body of Jacky Ray Dellinger on his property near east end road and called police.

OSBI says he was fatally shot in the torso.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.