1245th Soldiers Reunite In Madill

In Marshal County: A welcoming ceremony for soldiers of the 1245th, who recently returned from Iraq. KTEN's Jhen Kordela was there and has some of their stories.



Camouflage was a frequent occurrence, and it was a sweet site for family members, as well as those wishing to express thanks to the soldiers who put their lives on the line, in the line of duty.

From overseas, to home sweet home, the Marshal County community wants to express gratitude.

"I think we need to stand up for these kids and encourage them to do and let them know that we are behind them 100 percent and always will be< says Andy Anderson, who's retired from the military.

While these soldiers love what they do, it's great to be back.

"I've always wanted to since I was a little kid, always been a dream," says Daniel Layton, soldier.



"For me, it was great to see my families and my kids, who are young children," says Major Thomas Mackey. "So they, you know, it didn't take long for a small girl to actually grow a few inches and change a little bit, so it was great to see them and be back home."

And together, again with a group of hard-working soldiers, who know how to have fun. From like family to family, Bobby Dixon, of Madill, is taking this opportunity to spend time with his wife and three boys, two, three and six years old.

"They've definitely grown a lot more than I would've thought in the past year -- you don't really notice it until you're gone and don't see it," says Dixon.

To all of those who have served our country, this completed mission has a special meaning.

"To the troops -- thank you, thank you, thank you," says Anderson.



- Jhen Kordela, KTEN News.



