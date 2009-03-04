Marshall County Soldier Graduates Basic Training

From news release:

Army National Guard Pvt. Dustin A. Horton has graduated from Basic Combat training at Fort Sill, Lawton, Oklahoma.

During the nine weeks of training, the soldier studied the Army mission and received instruction and training exercises in drill and ceremonies, Army history, core values and traditions, military courtesy, military justice, physical fitness, first aid, rifle marksmanship, weapons use, map reading and land navigation, foot marches, armed and unarmed combat, and field maneuvers and tactics.

He is the son of Francine Lee of Madill, Oklahoma. The private is a 2007 graduate of Madill High School, Oklahoma.