Ada Sailor Graduates Naval Postgraduate School

Army Maj. Nile L. Clifton Jr. has graduated from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., earning a master's degree in business administration. The school is designed to provide relevant and unique advanced education and research programs to increase the combat effectiveness of the U.S. and Allied armed forces, and to enhance the security of the United States.

The school provides accredited graduate-level resident education for selected members of the U.S. armed forces, federal civil agency employees, and international military officers and counterpart civilians. Graduate programs include studies in aviation, space, administrative, mathematics, communications, computers, engineering, meteorology, oceanography, sciences, national security affairs, and doctorate degrees in other various and numerous military related career fields.

Clifton is an expeditionary contractor with 15 years of military service. He is the son of Nile L. and Emily S. Clifton of East 18th St., Ada, Oklahoma. The major graduated in 1988 from Ada High School, and received a master's degree in 1994 from Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma.