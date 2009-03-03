Roofing Tips to Avoid Scams

A consumer alert for victims of the February tornado, be careful you don't fall victim again. Specifically from contractors and roofers. KTEN's Meredith Saldana reports.

Since the storm that roared through Carter County 27 new construction type companies joined the Better Business Bureau and even state officials say that's unusually high.

Bottom line, watch out for the quick fix and just because they claim to be a member of the Better Business Bureau still do your homework.

Gary's Roofing in Ardmore has been in business for 25 years.

The owner, Gary Stites, says sadly he's seen scams like these and says they usually follow a disaster like the Edmond and Lone Grove tornadoes.

He's seen home owners lose thousands of dollars from quick fix con-men.

One thing you should always ask is how long the company has been in business.

Stites says, "Yeah, I think this time of year they come and go when they hear it on the news. Nationwide people come from all over and you don't know who you're dealing with and their workmanship, the qualities may not be there."

Here are some tips from Gary's Roofing:

-First, ask for references. Any qualified company with experience will be able to find someone who can vouch for their good work.

-Make sure they're listed in the phone book or in a local paper.

-Use a local company. Many of these roofers come in from out of town during disasters like this but if down the road something should go wrong you're better off with a company close by.

-Most importantly, no matter what they tell you, do not pay in full up front. Many scam artists will tell you to pay up front and then they'll leave you high and dry half way through the job.

The Better Business Bureau told me you might be asked for a down payment up front but use a credit card. Should the company skip town they're traceable and have more protection than cash or checks.

-Meredith Saldana, KTEN News