Austin College Alum, Trade Nominee Ron Kirk Agrees to Pay Back Taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says former Dallas mayor Ron Kirk is working to clear up "issues" uncovered by the Senate Finance Committee and expressed confidence he would be confirmed as trade representative.

The Senate Finance Committee says President Barack Obama's nominee owes roughly $10,000 in back federal taxes and has agreed to pay them. The report says Ron Kirk will file amended returns covering the years 2005, 2006 and 2007.

The committee said the taxes arise from Kirk's handling of speaking fees that he donated to his alma mater, and for his deduction of the full cost of season tickets to the Dallas Mavericks professional basketball team.

Kirk becomes the latest nominee of the Obama administration with tax problems, although this one doesn't appear severe enough to jeopardize his confirmation. Committee chairman Sen. Max Baucus of Montana calls the former Dallas mayor the right man for the job, adding he will try to move the nomination quickly.