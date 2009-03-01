Some people are doing less due to the economy, but there are ways to do more without spending any money.

Just because the economy is down doesn't mean you have to be. There are plenty of things to do around town for free all you have to do is research! There are local parks in nearly every city. That's why visiting the park is number 10 on our top ten list.

Today, many kids were out with their parents enjoying the park, but even if you don't have kids, you can still enjoy the exercise and the nice view.

"Getting together with friends and walking the park is free. There are play areas for the children and so you've got a real nice place to go at no cost," says Mary Walker and Don Skelton says, "Enjoy my grand kids, walk out my door, walk around the lake. Watch the ducks and the geese. Also, watching the sunset and watching the children feed the geese.

But besides the park, there are things to do in your own backyard like meeting your neighbors, walking the dog or even walking the neighbor's dog. You can also check the community calendar for free local events.

Now here's our list of the top 10 things to do for free.

10) Go to the park 9) Meet the neighbors 8) Walk the dog or the neighbor's 7) Check the Community calendar 6) Visit the library 5) Read a borrowed book 4) Write a will 3) Rearrange your house 2) Have a garage sale 1) How to's on YOUTUBE.

Our number one "how to's" on youtube where you can learn how to do anything you can imagine just by going to youtube.com Now that you have ideas, it's your chance to challenge your family to come up with a money free weekend.

Christina Lusby, Reporting K-TEN News.