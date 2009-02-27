Grayson County Airman Graduates Basic Training with Honors

From news release:

Air Force Airman Christopher W. Murdock has graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.

During the six weeks of training, the airman studied the Air Force mission, organization, core values, and military customs and courtesies; performed drill and ceremony marches, and received physical training, rifle marksmanship, field training exercises, and special training in human relations.

In addition, airmen who complete basic training earn credits toward an associate in applied science degree relating through the Community College of the Air Force.

Murdock earned distinction as an honor graduate of the course.

The airman graduated in 2003 from Howe High School, Texas, and received an associate degree in 2006 from Grayson County College, Denison, Texas.