KTEN's Tornado Coverage Recognized by TV Industry Peers

In early February, KTEN decided to leave our analog signal on while many other station decided to turn theirs off.

We felt it was best for our viewers, especially those who still weren't ready.

Now, Broadcasting and Cable magazine is praising our decision.

In a recent article, the magazine says by not turning off our signal, KTEN kept people informed during this months deadly tornado.

As of now, 3,600 local residents still are waiting on converter box coupons, plus as we ran DTV tests we received a number of calls and emails from those who weren't ready and that was a concern.

So again, KTEN will not turn off our analog signal until June 12, 2009.