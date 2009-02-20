Former KTEN News Anchor Remembered

We want to pause to remember a former member of our KTEN family who passed away.

Our station historian tells us that Daniel Lalli anchored the news at KTEN in the late 1950's or early 1960's. That's when our studios were in Ada.

After his short stint in TV, he taught junior high science in Texas, Oklahoma city, and McAlester before becoming an attorney.

He's survived by his wife, Anita, a daughter and two grandchildren. Funeral services are planned for Tuesday morning, in McAlester.

Daniel Lalli was 68 years old.

Below is Daniel Lalli's official obituary:

Daniel F. Lalli, of McAlester, OK died Wednesday, February 18, 2009, in McAlester, OK at the age of 68.

Daniel was born January 26, 1941 to Paul and Dolly Rose (Daniels) Lalli in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Daniel graduated from St John's Catholic School. He received a Bachelor Degree from the University of Tulsa. He received his Juris Doctrate from the University of Tulsa. Daniel married Anita Kroth December 26, 1964 in Ada, OK. Daniel taught Junior High science classes in Texas, Oklahoma City, and McAlester. He worked as an attorney in McAlester and as a Realtor. He was a past President of the McAlester Board of Realtor and owned and operated Lalli School of Real Estate teaching agents, brokers and appraisers. He also was an Exalted Ruler of the Elk's Lodge #533, McAlester, Oklahoma. Daniel was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church.

He is survived by his wife Anita Lalli of the home; daughter, Debbie Lalli of McAlester, OK; sisters, Paula Cormier and husband Moise "Slim" of McAlester and Rosemary Lalli of Pauls Valley, OK, OK; two grandchildren: Darla Pierson and Sharron Lalli, both of McAlester, OK; sisters-in-law, Charlene Corvin of Wilburton, OK and Glenda Kroth of Purcell, OK; brother-in-law, W.E. Laughlin of Houston, TX; Aunts and Uncles: Danny and Imogene Lalli, Mary Deel, Ann Lalli, and Jackie Lalli all of McAlester, OK; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Dolly Lalli; son, Timothy Lalli, maternal grandparents, Tim and Lillie Daniels and paternal grandparents, Leo and Nora Lalli.

The family will greet friends Sunday 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Chaney-Harkins Funeral Home.

Rosary will be recited 6:00 p.m., Monday February 23, 2009 at Chaney's Memorial Chapel led by Rev. Leonard Higgins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 24, 2009 at St. John the Evangelist Church celebrated by Rev. Leonard Higgins. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, McAlester, OK.

Pallbearers will be: Walter Bethume, David Bruno, Jeff Contreas, Dean Haney, Don Roberts and Ben Schons.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Ron Boyer, Joe Contreas, Hi Impson, L.E. Glover, Jr.; the Honorable James D. Bland, Thomas M. Bartheld, Bill Layden, Jr. and all other court house staff and associates.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Chaney Harkins Funeral Home, McAlester, OK.