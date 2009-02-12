First Baptist Church Of Lone Grove Reaches Out to Victims

Many residents in Lone Grove are now needing assistance and one local church provided it Wednesday night. KTEN's Meredith Saldana has more.

Christal Garcia came to Lone Grove from Texas to take care of her mother after the tornado damaged her home.

Her mother uses an oxygen tank and needs electricity which she lost Tuesday night.

The First Baptist Church in Lone Grove helped them find a family who opened their own home to help the family.

Roy Thompson has lived in Lone Grove all his life and says he's never seen anything this devastating since he's lived here.

Thompson also said he was amazed at how the community has come together.

The church has clothes for adults and children in need.

A breakfast will also be served Thursday morning for those affected by the tornado.

-Meredith Saldana, KTEN News