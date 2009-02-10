Preventing and Dealing With Storm Damage

Mixed in with the rain and strong winds, the possibility of hail, and hail damage can cost you plenty.

Hail is often thought of as causing a few dents in your car, but it can do a number on the roof of your home as well. It's a little tougher to protect your roof than it is your car from damage. Experts suggest parking your car in the garage, and if you're caught out driving when the hail arrives, pulling over and parking under a bridge until the storm passes. No matter what they recommend contacting your insurance agent as soon as possible with any storm related damage.

"Hail damage is something we have to deal with from time to time. The best thing you can do is report it as soon is it happens, and we'll get you taken care of." said insurance agent Sandra Phillips.

Along with strong winds, Tuesday's storm has been producing golf ball sized hail, which means repair costs could put big dents in your wallet.

Scott Sager, KTEN News