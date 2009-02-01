Anchor, KTEN Today & KTEN Midday / Assistant News DirectorLisanne Anderson has been Texoma's most trusted news anchor in Texoma for more than 13 years. With awards from the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters,

KTEN-TV Signs Award-Winning News Anchor:

Anchoring over 10 years in the Texoma Market

SHERMAN, TX - KTEN-TV and its parent, Lockwood Broadcasting Group of Hampton, Virginia, announced the signing of one of the best Texoma newscasters Lisanne Anderson.

A multi-year agreement was reached on February 1st where Lisanne Anderson will fill the main anchor role for KTEN's Evening Newscasts. "It's exciting to have Texoma's best newscaster now join Texoma's best newscast," stated Asa Jessee, KTEN General Manager. In a signing ceremony at 10 o'clock on February 1st, the agreement was executed and made official.

"Viewers in the Texoma area have enjoyed Lisanne's talents for over a decade, we are pleased to add her leadership and experience to our team," remarked Jessee. "She will be a great addition to our established talent," Jessee added.

Anderson assumed the Main Anchor role for KTEN on February 1st where she will join veteran meteorologist, Alan Mitchell, also coming to KTEN in 1995 from top market (Oklahoma City) in the area.

"Lisanne brings over a decade of newsroom leadership to KTEN's main anchor desk," said KTEN's news director, Steve Korioth. "Texoma viewers have depended on Lisanne Anderson for their news for nearly 10 years."

"Texoma is my home, and I'm excited to bring viewers the news that actually impacts their lives," says Anderson. "It's great to work alongside veteran meteorologist Alan Mitchell, who has made Texoma his home, too... And has earned the trust of KTEN viewers."

Mitchell became Chief Meteorologist at KTEN in 1995. He holds the American Meteorological Society's "Seal of Approval," which was awarded in 1988. Mitchell has also received numerous awards, including being voted "Best in the Air Force," as part of a five-man forecasting team. Alan has forecasted weather and provided Pilot Weather Briefings for NASA and the Blue Angels.

Anderson joins Mitchell on KTEN's anchor desk at 5, 6, and 10pm. KTEN Sports Director Brian Goldman also joins Anderson on the desk for KTEN News at 6 and KTEN News at 10.

"It doesn't take long after speaking with Lisanne to realize that she genuinely cares about the viewers of this area and considers it an honor to be a part of their lives," comments Asa Jessee.

KTEN news anchor Jocelyn Lockwood will continue on with KTEN-TV. After Lockwood recently announced plans to marry later this year, she expressed her intent to pursue broadcast opportunities in larger TV markets.

About Lisanne Anderson:

Lisanne Anderson may be new to KTEN's news team, but she has been a trusted and dedicated newscaster serving north Texas and southeastern Oklahoma for well over a decade. The award-winning journalist joined KTEN News on February 1, 2009, just in time for the NBC affiliate's broadcast of Super Bowl XLIII.

A proud wife and mother of three, Lisanne loves calling Texoma home. She and her family live in Marshall County, right in the heart of KTEN's viewing area and the heart of Texoma. When she's not at work, Lisanne loves being on the lake with family and friends.

Lisanne also donates her time as a proud board member for the Child and Family Guidance Center of Texoma. You can find her every October with the center's annual Harley Party and Give-A-Way.

Lisanne grew up in Texoma, a graduate of Plainview High School in Ardmore; she earned her broadcasting degree at the University of Central Oklahoma.

She began her broadcasting career at KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City in March of 1995. By the fall of 1996, she moved from assistant producer to Sunday Morning News Anchor.

In December of 1997, she brought her considerable TV talents to Texoma, earning honors from her peers ranging from Best Newscast to Best Anchor Team by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters, The Society of Professional Journalists, and the Texas Associated Press. Lisanne also earned an Emmy Nomination in 2007.

If you have any comments or news suggestions, e-mail Lisanne at landerson@kten.com

About KTEN-TV:

KTEN (also referred to as K-TEN or KTEN News) is the NBC affiliate located in Sherman, Ada, Ardmore market. The station also serves Ardmore, Ada, Durant Oklahoma and Sherman, Denison, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar and Cooke Counties in Texas. KTEN has newsrooms in both Oklahoma and Texas, located respectively at Ardmore and Denison. The station also has the largest television tower in the state of Oklahoma, located in the town Bromide. Noted on the website Wikipedia.org as one of the tallest structures in the world.

History

KTEN, which signed on the air in 1954, is a rarity among small-market TV stations. Although they had an NBC affiliation since its sign-on, it has also served as a primary ABC affiliate for most of its 40-plus years and also had a Fox affiliation during the 1980s, and 1990s. Both ABC and Fox would be dropped by 1998 as they began to focus exclusively on its NBC schedule. In the Fall of 2006, KTEN-DT one of KTEN's digital subcarriers, will start airing programming from The CW Television Network.

Newscasts

KTEN News Today - Weekdays, 5:00-7:00AM

KTEN News Midday - Weekdays, 11:00AM-12:00PM

KTEN News at 5 - Weeknights, 5:00-5:30PM

KTEN News at 6 - Weeknights, 6:00-6:30PM

Texoma CW News at 9 - Nightly, 9:00-9:30PM

KTEN News at 10 - Nightly, 10:00-10:35PM