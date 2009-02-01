Lisanne Anderson just celebrated 17 years as Texoma's most trusted news anchor.As Assistant News Director and Anchor for KTEN's Good Morning Texoma and KTEN News Midday, Lisanne's day starts early and keeps going until the job is done.With awards from the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters, the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters, as well as a nomination for a Lone Star Emmy, Lisanne has proven over the years, she isn't afraid to ask the tough questions and get the answers Texoma wants.Lisanne is proud to be involved with the community and many charitable events and organizations, including the Child and Family Guidance Center of Texoma.Born in Ada, Oklahoma, a graduate of Plainview High School in Ardmore, and the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Lisanne is also a proud member of the Chickasaw Nation with a deep family heritage. In her spare time, Lisanne loves the lake and spending time with friends and family.Lisanne always welcomes viewer input and suggestions on current events and issues happening in Texoma. You can contact Lisanne atYou can also "Like" her on her Lisanne Anderson -KTEN Facebook page