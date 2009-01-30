Ardmore 2020: Local Schools In Need

In our MoneyWatch: Education seems to top the list when it comes to priorities in Ardmore. In fact, at Thursday night's 2020 meeting one of the largest special interest groups was education. KTEN's Meredith Saldana has more.

Lincoln Elementary Principal Jill Day says Ardmore schools are excited about Ardmore 2020 and they're glad a group of local people are looking into the future, imparticularly local education.

Lincoln Elementary is the perfect example of an Ardmore school that could benefit from the ideas and expectations of Ardmore 2020.

The school is more than 80 years old and there are things the school says they need to have done to prepare their school for the future.

Day says, "Well, we need some improvements with our facility. Right now it is very costly with the economy being the way it is, it is very costly for our district to maintain a building that only houses 200 children which is about capacity for me right now. We need a facility that will hold at least 300 children."

Day also says it's very important to the community and the children that every child in the district has an equal opportunity to learn.

She says Lincoln needs a bigger library, smart boards in every room and a technology upgrade.

Again, if you'd like to voice your opinion to the Ardmore 2020 board the next meeting will be Thursday, February 12th at the Ardmore Convention Center.

-Meredith Saldana, KTEN News