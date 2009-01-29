Grayson County Intersection Site of Numerous Auto Accidents

The intersection at Highway 11 and F.M. 1417 is notorious for accidents, despite TxDOT's efforts to safen the area.

After numerous changes in previous years, TxDOT moved back the turn lane on Highway 11 in hopes of warning drivers of oncoming traffic. Even though plenty of research and development has been done to help make this intersection safer, TxDOT crews you can't prevent them all.

"We do all we can to make these roads safe," says Kevin Harris with TxDOT "but at the end of the day it comes to driver paying attention to the roadways."