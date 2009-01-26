KTEN Super Bowl Watch Party

Choctaw Casino & KTEN invite football fans to watch Super Bowl XLIII from Tampa Bay on big screen televisions at Choctaw Casino in Durant. We encourage viewers to wear their favorite team colors and root them on to victory Sunday, February 1st.

Super Bowl Cash Bash

From 2 p.m. to 15 minutes before the game starts, you can choose your favorite team and receive a red or blue entry and T-shirt.

During the game, whenever a team scores, 3 names will be drawn from the scoring team's hopper for $50 for Field Goals or $100 for Touchdowns.

At the end of the game, one name will be drawn from the hopper of the winning team for $500. If the winner has chosen the final score within 3 points, the will receive $500 bonus.

Must be present to win.