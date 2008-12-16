Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Texas, Texomacare Reach Agreement

With spring allergy season just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about how to deal with your symptoms, experts say.

With spring allergy season just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about how to deal with your symptoms, experts say.

An attempt to develop a safe and effective "male pill" is making headway, according to preliminary results of a small study.

An attempt to develop a safe and effective "male pill" is making headway, according to preliminary results of a small study.

This typical scenario may be more dangerous than you think

This typical scenario may be more dangerous than you think

Warning signs of heart disease in women, such as fatigue, body aches and upset stomach, may be shrugged off as symptoms of stress or a hectic lifestyle.

Warning signs of heart disease in women, such as fatigue, body aches and upset stomach, may be shrugged off as symptoms of stress or a hectic lifestyle.

Bacon lovers, a new study has some bad news for you: Eating a lot of processed and red meats may up your odds for a serious liver condition and insulin resistance, a precursor to type 2 diabetes.

Bacon lovers, a new study has some bad news for you: Eating a lot of processed and red meats may up your odds for a serious liver condition and insulin resistance, a precursor to type 2 diabetes.

Would that ice cold soda be as tempting if you knew that it might shorten your life?

Would that ice cold soda be as tempting if you knew that it might shorten your life?

Get ready for extreme heat. Researchers warn that climate change will soon trigger more severe summers across the United States.

Get ready for extreme heat. Researchers warn that climate change will soon trigger more severe summers across the United States.

You might think twice about how you want that steak cooked.

You might think twice about how you want that steak cooked.

From news release:

BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF TEXAS, TEXOMACARE REACH AGREEMENT TO RENEW NETWORK ACCESS FOR BCBSTX MEMBERS

Dec. 15, 2008 (Denison, TX) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) and TexomaCare announced today that they have reached an agreement to renew TexomaCare's status as in-network physicians for BCBSTX's BlueChoice® PPO and PAR Plan. The agreement is effective January 1, 2009.

"We are very pleased to have finalized an agreement that reinstates our relationship with TexomaCare Medical Group," said Shannon Stansbury, vice president, Network Management, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas. "This agreement allows us to achieve one of our primary goals for our members in the Denison, Sherman area - providing access to cost effective, quality care, which means in-network benefits and lower out-of-pocket costs for health care services provided by TexomaCare physicians."

"Following a series of productive discussions, both Blue Cross and TexomaCare agreed that it was in the best interest of our patients to work together to find common ground and come to an agreement before year-end," says Dr. Robert Sanders, TexomaCare Board Chairman.

TexomaCare is a group of over 30 physicians providing healthcare in the areas of Family Medicine, Internal Medicine (including Endocrinology), Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Gastroenterology and Pulmonology.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas - the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas - is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 40,000 physicians and 400 hospitals to serve 4 million members in all 254 counties. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas is a division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer and fourth largest health insurer overall. HCSC is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.