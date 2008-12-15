Grayson County Commissioners Extend Disaster Declaration

Grayson County Commissioners have voted to extend the Disaster Declaration one day after the governor declared the county a disaster area. KTEN's Deeda Payton has what this means for residents.

It was just one week ago today that two tornadoes touched down in Grayson County and now with these proclamations small businesses and individuals are eligible for some state assistance.

Commissioners this morning voted unanimously to extend the disaster declaration put in place by Judge Drue Bynum December 8th. A decision considered good practice because the county says there is still work to be done that needs to be covered by such a declaration. And, yesterday Governor Rick Perry made a similiar declaration that will provide financial assistance to tornado victims.

Judge Bynum says the county is waiting to hear from the state regarding what type of assistance will be made available. "That will help us with our small business association assistance and our individual assistance program. The governor has recognized that we were hit hard enough." "We have folks who are both uninsured and underinsured so we're hoping that these types of low interest loans will help bridge the gap and help their recovery process go along much more quickly."

Grayson County Emergency Management Coordinator, Sarah Somers, says more than the likely the county will receive low interest loans. She says the county hopes to have an office set up sometime this week for victims to come and apply for these loans.

Somers says tornado victims should visit the county's website at co.grayson@tx.us for more information as assistance becomes available.

Deeda Payton, KTEN News.