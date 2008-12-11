Cutting Your TV Bill

Google's testing a new method of log in that relies on your smartphone for authentication. It does away with passwords entirely, except in instances where your phone is inaccessible.

Facebook and Microsoft have come out and said they offer equal pay for their employees regardless of gender — but what about the rest of Silicon Valley? New data from a job recruiting startup doesn’t paint a promising picture for women in tech.

Samsung has been a leader in the internet of things space for some time now, but it looks like the company is set to get even more serious about the space — so much so that it’s going to invest a whopping $1.2 billion in the U.S. over the next four years on research and development into connecting everyday devices.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.

In today's KTEN Moneywatch we continue our series geared toward saving you money on your monthly expenses. KTEN's Deeda Payton has ways to save on your TV bill.

We are on the cusp of the digital conversion and while you may be thinking that switch is going to cost you money, it can actually save you money, along with a few other tricks of the trade.



Earlier I spoke to Chris Cavender, owner of Cavender's Home Theater in Sherman, about cutting cable costs. The first piece of advice he offered was to review your monthly TV bill and see if a promotion has ended that you are now paying an additional fee for, for channels you don't want or need.

After that, Cavender says to sit down in front of your TV, flip through the channels and decide which channels you do want and if your paid service, whether it be cable, satellite or direct TV, fits those needs. "Let's review all of your options and see what's best for you. For some ppl it may be reduction in their channel lineup for others it may be that a TV antennae will fit your needs and then eliminate a monthly bill altogether." The antennae Cavender is referring to costs upwards of 50-dollars. It can be used with nearly any TV and does not require paid services because of the free digital services. There are two types, indoor and outdoor, and deciding which one is right for you depends on what area you are trying to reach, but both can get at least six free channels, while the outdoor often picks up about 38 free channels.

Cavender adds that those of you who have received government coupons for converter boxes for the switch to digital, should use the coupons immediately because many will expire before February 17th. Also, look at the quality and features converter boxes offer before you buy because you may be using it for a while and they are not all the same.



Deeda Payton, KTEN News.