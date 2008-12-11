Google's Street View is Here! - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Randy Garsee     

An update now to a special report I brought you two weeks ago.  It was about the Internet search engine, Google and the Street View program it has on its maps section and on Google Earth.

Some believe it's an invasion of privacy.  One group, StopInternetPredators.org fears it can be used by sex predators.  Others believe it's a great piece of technology.   At the time of our original report, Street View was not available between Norman, Oklahoma and Anna, Texas.      But I received an e-mail from Google that our area is now a part of Street View.

When you look at Google maps, the blue areas show street level views.   Call it Texoma, call it the Red River Valley, but, chances are, the area where you live now is in the blue.   

How about main street in Ardmore?  Yes, it's included, too.  From Calera to Colbert to Caddo to Durant to Denison to Sherman.  And, yes, residential areas are included.   You may find your house there, even your kids school.

Here are some examples.  Just click on the links.

Southeastern Oklahoma State University 

Austin College in Sherman, TX

 

