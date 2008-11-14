Senior Citizens Get A Safety Makeover

The Durant Police Department receives a 25-hundred dollar grant to expand their Blue Angel program to help senior citizen stay safe. KTEN's Whitney Allen was in Durant and has our story.

Special blinking porch lights, peep holes, and new smoke detectors were all installed Friday to senior across Durant. All of this after the Police Department recieved a grant from the city.

Friday morning Lawanda Mayberry was thrilled and excited as volunteers came to her home to install all these new features. Mayberry says, "I went to the senior adult fair that was held in Durant and I signed up for this. I think it will help me feel safer." REI volunteers from across the state of Oklahoma are installing all of these new safety features arcross the community of Durant.