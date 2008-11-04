An Area Voter Speaks Out On The Elections

People pack the polls in Grayson County to vote on Tuesday. KTEN's Whitney Allen was at the Salvation Army, and talked with a local voter.

David Gordon an area voter explains why he went to the polls and why it is important everyone heads out to vote.

The polls are open from 7am to 7pm. Voters should have their ID's and also voter registration card. Stay with KTEN to see who will be our next President.