Mayan Art Exhibit Opens in Bonham

If you don't already have weekend plans, you may want to add a stop in Bonham to your list. Viewers of KTEN News at 5 on Friday received a sneak peek a the Mississippi Mound Builders Exhibit in the Creative Arts Center in Bonham.

It'll be your chance to see 2,000 year-old Mayan art. The historic exhibit is from the private collection of Jackie Wayne Bonds.

Bonds told KTEN News, "Ever since I was a little kid, I've collected arrowheads, pieces of tomahawk, pieces of arrowheads, rocks I thought were Indian rocks. But it always intrigued my imagination. And as I got able, I started collecting bigger and better things."

The Creative Arts Center is located on West 5th Street in Bonham.

And the price is right... Admission is free.