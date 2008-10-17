Grayson County Prepares For Early Voting

On Monday early voting starts in Texas and this weekend Grayson County election officials are working around the clock to get their stations set up. KTEN's Whitney Allen has our story.

Early voting kicks off Monday and in Grayson County two spots will be set up. One of the stations located in Denison at the Grayson County Sub-Court House, started out a vacant room on Friday morning and by the afternoon was packed with voting machines.

Wilma Bush, the Grayson County Court Clerk and Election Administrator explains how her team has prepared for early voting. Bush says, "We have been preparing for this day since July. We have 300 voting machines in Grayson County and have had to calibrate them for election day.

Starting Monday at 8 in the morning early voters can cast their ballots at the Sherman Courthouse and the Denison Sub-Court. For a list of more locations througout Grayson County and their hours, log on Grayson County's website, www.co.grayson.tx.us and click on the elections link.