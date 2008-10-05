Sherman Sale Promotes Saving Money, Earning Cash

If you're looking for ways to stretch your dollar, one Sherman business is offering discounted items and ways to earn money.

"Just Between Friends", a consignment franchise, is selling slightly used children's clothes and toys this weekend at marked down prices.

You can sign up to sell your old clothing with the business and earn a few extra dollars. The sale continues tomorrow at the Honey-Magee theater.

Valerie Babbit shopped at the first sale and is back again for more deals.

"I think it's excellent, because some of the clothes that are here are barley worn or are brand new. So it's like recycling. It helps everybody ."

"It's a great way to recycle your items and make money off the money you spend," said Sandy Jameson with Just Between Friends. "Kids outgrow so quickly, but it's still in great shape and great quality. You can just recycle it and make money."

KTEN News



