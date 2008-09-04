Texoma Red Cross Announces Ride for the Red Fundraiser

From news release:

We are once again having a FUNdraiser to allow the Texoma Chapter of the American Red Cross to assist you in the event of fire (176 calls answered, 200 + families assisted and $150,000 spent in 2007 and 2008) or floods ($750,000 spent as the floods of Summer 2007 became a nationally ranked disaster), not to mention the various monies and efforts put forth for tornadoes, the hurricane relief programs, and the bus accident on U.S. 75 in Sherman this summer.

Many aren't aware that although we are a government-commissioned agency, we are NOT a government-funded agency, so the money we raise through the generosity of our citizens of Grayson, Fannin and Cooke counties are the only monies we have to respond in the event of your emergency.

We are asking for sponsors for numerous events during the fall fundraiser, the Ride for the Red and Chili Cook Off in order to assist in funds that we know will need during the remainder of this year.

If you would like be a financial sponsor for this event, please make your check payable to the American Red Cross, Texoma Chapter, we will be sure to send your receipt in the mail. If you have any questions about the fundraiser call Sara Jerome 903-786-5112 or the Red Cross office at 903-465-1330.

RIDE FOR THE RED SPONSOR LEVELS:

BRONZE $100- $500.00

SILVER $501.00 - $750.00

GOLD $751.00 - $1,000.00

PLATINUM $1,000 AND ABOVE

The Ride for the Red begins November 9th, 2008, at Loose Wheels, Texas ( just west of the Red Cross office in Denison). We are having a Poker Run through the three counties that the Texoma Chapter serves with an available prize of a new 2008 Harley Davidson Street Glide, custom painted for the Red Cross with a chopped touring package (sponsored of course!). AND, a Chili Cook-off, $1,000.00 best-voted chili (sponsored again!). We have live music by Time Peace, again donated to the Red Cross efforts...

We can't begin to tell you the people who want to be involved, so PLEASE be as generous as you can with either your money or your time, as you can see from above, we have a major amount of money to raise to be able to assist you in case of emergency or disaster, we appreciate any that you can do...

Not only are we asking for money, but we would love your time, volunteers are a vital part of the Red Cross in our community, so if you find yourself with extra time on your hands and you would like to help, please give us a call, we would love to talk to you.

TEXOMA AREA CHAPTER OF THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

2527 State Hwy 691 Denison, TX 75020 903-465-1330

SERVING GRAYSON, FANNIN AND COOKE COUNTIES