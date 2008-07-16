Staycations:

A Place for Kids

by:

Randy Garsee

It may be summer, but that's no reason for your children to stop learning. You just have to be more subtle about it. For example, visiting a place that is so fun, your kids don't even notice they're expanding their young minds.

We found such a place in Big D.

If you don't know how to find the Children's Museum of Dallas that's because it was moved 2 years ago from it's Valley View Center Mall location, to the inside of the Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas' Fair Park.



Chief Public Affairs Officer Anne Haskel says, at that time, "We took a look at what we had and completely refurbished everything."

The refurbishing was completed earlier this year. Haskel says if you haven't been there lately, you're in for a treat. "We added some galleries and just everything is new. So, if you came here before March, this spring, you did not see the Children's Museum at the Museum of Nature and Science."

It's 65-hundred square feet of hands-on exhibits for children ages 2-10. Haskel says, "We have a lot of hands-on, fun things to do for kids, very interactive, whether we're talking about space, which is really where our focus is this summer, or we're talking about dinosaurs or botany or nature."

She adds, "There is a hunt for your own fossils. What we did is we created two digging pits for kids to go into and they can actually understand what it's like to uncover a fossil. We did casts of dinosaur bones out of our collections. So kids actually go in with their buckets and their pails and their archaeological brushes and they can go find dinosaur bones."

There's a lot to entertain and inspire young minds. Kids can even give their own weather forecasts. The children's museum is all about having so much fun, kids don't even notice they're learning about math and science.

"I believe museums can be as fun as any video arcade, any movie or any sports game," says Haskel.

And that means fun for the whole family.



How far is the Children's Museum at the Museum of Nature and Science from you?

Here's a mileage menu for you:



From Ardmore: 114 miles or nearly 2 hours in drive time.

From Durant: 96 miles or an hour and 43 minutes.

From Ada: 174 miles or 3 hours and 17 minutes.

And from Sherman: 66 miles or one hour and 14 minutes.

Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for children.

However, those prices include more than just the Children's Museum. Next Wednesday at 10, we'll take a broader look at Fair Park, which is home to several museums and lots of things to do for the whole family.

