Hispanic Camp at Grayson County College

Hispanic teens across north Texas spent the day at Grayson County College, attending a Hispanic youth Camp.

Monday morning, KTEN's Vanessa Bolano was a guest speaker at the event.

The camp is designed to motivate first generation Hispanic students to attend college.

It's free and runs through Wednesday.

If your interested in attending of having your child attend, contact camp organizer and Hispanic initiative coordinator Monica Mudgett at (903) 463-8743.

