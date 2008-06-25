TexomaCare Terminates Participation in Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Texas Network

Google's testing a new method of log in that relies on your smartphone for authentication. It does away with passwords entirely, except in instances where your phone is inaccessible.

Facebook and Microsoft have come out and said they offer equal pay for their employees regardless of gender — but what about the rest of Silicon Valley? New data from a job recruiting startup doesn’t paint a promising picture for women in tech.

Samsung has been a leader in the internet of things space for some time now, but it looks like the company is set to get even more serious about the space — so much so that it’s going to invest a whopping $1.2 billion in the U.S. over the next four years on research and development into connecting everyday devices.

Tech industry execs from companies including Apple, Facebook, and Amazon descended upon Trump Tower on Wednesday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. But there was one notable web giant that surprisingly didn’t receive an RSVP.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.

From news release:

TexomaCare terminates participation in the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas network

After years of trying to resolve contractual differences, the TexomaCare Physician Group has announced that effective July 1, 2008 they will no longer be contracted with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX).

As this termination date nears, TexomaCare Physicians want to express their sincerest regrets to their patients and the community for the potential disruption this might cause to the delivery of healthcare in our service area. "As physicians, our primary goal is to provide patients with quality healthcare. In doing so and while maintaining annual practice cost increases, we must be reimbursed at fair and equitable levels," says Robert Sanders, MD, Chairman of the TexomaCare Policy Board.

Patients may still access TexomaCare physicians for their healthcare needs. However, depending on the BCBSTX benefit plan options available, the patient may or may not have an out of network benefit. As a courtesy, TexomaCare will continue to file claims to BCBSTX. It should be noted that this termination does not affect BCBS Secondary Medicare Supplement plan members and does not affect Texoma Medical Center (TMC) as TMC will continue to remain contracted with BCBSTX at this time.

According to Nancy Gill, Director of Managed Care, "It's disappointing that after many years of dedicated participation with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, they are not willing to reimburse the TexomaCare physicians fairly for the services they provide. Unfortunately, it's our patients that will be inconvenienced. We are simply asking BCBSTX to reimburse TexomaCare at fair and equitable levels compared to that of their competitors in our market."

Since 2004, BCBSTX has continually reduced the TexomaCare fee schedule and is the lowest payer among all of TexomaCare's managed care contracts competing with BCBSTX. Research indicates this is a common theme among physicians and physician groups statewide.

TexomaCare remains committed to working with patients, employers and agents during this transition period and with BCBSTX to avoid disruption in healthcare delivery. Maintaining and restoring our patient relationships are key. TexomaCare is hopeful that they still might reach a mutual agreement in the future with BCBSTX for a new contract, and encourages all those affected by this termination to voice their concerns about this issue with BCBSTX directly.

In North Texas, TexomaCare is made up of a group of over 30 physicians providing healthcare in the areas of Family Medicine, Internal Medicine (including Endocrinology), Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Gastroenterology and Pulmonology. These physicians have offices in Denison, Sherman and Bonham, Texas.