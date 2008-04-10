Severe Weather Creates a Mess in Parts of Grayson County

In Denison, construction crews worked diligently to clear the 600 block of Armstrong Avenue after an empty building came crumbling down during Tuesday's severe weather. The owner had hoped he could remodel the building, and keep the facade, but mother nature had other plans.

Rickie Reese with Reese's demo says, "We took the roof out of this building a couple of weeks ago, and then the wind come here last night and blow the front wall out."

At the Sherman Town Center, the big Home Depot sign blew over creating an unexpected sight for shoppers.

Plus, all day power companies have been fixing downed power lines throughout Grayson County. Emergency crews say power outages were minimal. Most of them were contained to Whitewright, Tom Bean, and Bells.

Vanessa Bolano, KTEN News.