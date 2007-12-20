Soldier Returns Home & Surprises Daughter at School

7-year-old Vanessa Butler showed off her father, 28-year-old Sergeant Jeremy Butler at Golden Rule Elementary in Denison on Thursday.

Butler was called to serve in Iraq last September, and is now home.

Sergeant Jeremy Butler says, "I'm glad to be home spending time with my daughter, quality time. Spending time with my mom and dad, doing regular things."

Vanessa Butler says, "I'm excited because my dad's here."

Sergeant Butler is a single dad. Vanessa's mother lives in Canada. When her father was deployed overseas, Vanessa stayed with her grandparents in Sherman, and attended school is Denison. Now that dad's back, the two will return to Fort Hood, Texas after the holidays.

Vanessa Bolano, KTEN News.