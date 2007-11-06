Sherman Woman Injured at State Band Competition

A Sherman woman is injured in San Antonio when a speaker falls from the ceiling of the Alamodome.

The third grade teacher, from a Sherman elementary, was watching the state high school marching band competition, when the speaker fell.

Witnesses say the speaker, about 2-feet long, fell from the ceiling... injuring the woman's arm and leg.

She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

KTEN News learned late Tuesday that the woman was treated for her injuries and returned to the Alamodome, for the awards ceremony.