Denison City Worker Dies at Waterloo Lake Park

An update on the breaking news we brought you late Thursday morning: According to Denison Mayor Robert Brady, a Denison city worker was killed shortly before 9am Thursday, while cutting trees at Waterloo Lake Park.

Witnesses tell us that the worker was apparently crushed by a tree.

We do know that the worker is a married man, in his fifties.

Denison city manager Larry Cruise will have more information for us Thursday afternoon.

KTEN's Vanessa Bolano is investigating and will have more on KTEN News at 5.