State Of Employment In Denison

Kwikset corporation in Denison, a door lock and hardware producer, announced this week it will slash jobs. The company states its employee decline is because of trends in the U.S. housing market. KTEN's Jhen Kordela met with representatives from Denison development to see how this is affecting the city. She has details.



There's both bad and good news. The bad news is that Kwikset corporation depends a lot on the housing market, which is not strong right now and has to adjust its staff to accommodate that. The good news though is that Denison's unemployment rate remains at less than five percent, which allows options for workers in need of employment.

By the end of next week, Kwikset will complete its workforce adjustment by laying off a total of 36 employees. Of that 36, 22 are temporary and 14 are full-time employees. Those who are on staff full-time will have the option to voluntarily leave before any involuntary staff reduction takes place. In addition to the layoffs, the facility will take five days out of its production schedule by the end of the year.

"In the big picture, with the layoffs at Kwikset, of course the most critical issue is the people being affected -- and, we are concerned about them, says, Tony Kaai of Denison Development. "But, there are systems in place to help them become re-employed. Workforce Texoma, for example, is a service that's provided to those employees, and hopefully they know about that. But, in the big scheme of things, we have over 5,000 manufacturing jobs in Grayson county, so 10 or 15 jobs does not affect our job rate at all."

According to Kwikset, employees who are laid off are eligible for severance benefits that include pay and health benefits.

- Jhen Kordela. KTEN News.



