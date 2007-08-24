Lake Texoma Ready For Business

Is Lake Texoma ready for Labor Day Weekend? It's a question tourists and local business owners want to know.

For weeks people were being cautioned to stay off the lake, but now parts of the are ready for business. And local merchants say they are having a hard time getting those tourists to come back.

In June and July, it was common to see marinas and boat docks closed. Lake Texoma hit a rough patch this summer, but now businesses want to encourage people to come back out on the water. The Chamber of Commerce in Durant and Marshall counties got together to organize a massive cleanup of the lake, hoping to spruce up the area before the Labor Day Weekend. But now that's been put on hold because lake levels are expected to rise once again.

The cleanup is not canceled, just postponed. If you'd like to become a volunteer, you can call the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce at 580-924-0848.

Not all marinas and boat docks are open, but several are now back in use. If you'd like to plan a trip to Lake Texoma click on the following link for everything about openings and closings in the area.

www.destinationtexoma.com

Katy Blakey, KTEN News



