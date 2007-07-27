Impact: A Look at the Personal Impact of Lake Texoma's Flooding

Meet Jim Anderson. He, like so many in Southern Oklahoma and North Texas, can trace his roots back to Lake Texoma.

KTEN's Jocelyn Lockwood has his story.

Jim started coming to the lake with his Dad around 1950 when he was 10 years old. So undoubtedly, he's seen it all, including the historic flooding in the 90's.

"And the 80's and the 70's. Worst one really was in 1982. The lake was at level 636, if I remember correctly, we had a big storm came with winds over 100 mph and just destroyed this marina," Anderson said.

"Every boat house was crashing into each other and they were stacked up all over the harbor, and it was a real mess."

For Jim, a man whose history with the lake is as rich as the lake itself, the most painful thing now is spending his time on the shore, instead of the water.

"It's depressing, that's all you can say about it," Anderson said. "The most tragic thing I've seen besides the destruction of property, is all the people who's livelihood is gone."

But, for those who've spent their life on the lake and those who make a living on the water, the flooding can't take away what they cherish most.

"That's where we've made all of our friends, I've been in the same boathouse for 32 years, and we've made some great friends, we look for each others property and it's been great."

Jim believes Lake Texoma is the closes thing to blue water you'll find inland, and he's seen it through its ups and downs.

"We sort of feel dysfunctional because we can't do the things we normally do and it's like a part of you is missing."

But it won't be missing forever.

"It's just a great place to be."

Jocelyn Lockwood, KTEN News