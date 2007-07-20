Mesotherapy Post Procedure Instructions

- Apply ice to treated area (48 hours)
- Use arnica or traumeel gel
- Avoid hot bath 5-7 days
- Massage (self): after 48 hours up to 2 weeks
- Nodules: warm compress and self- massage
- Increase water-intake (8-10 glasses)
- Other detoxification program (if available)
- Low- carb diet (carbs are hydrophilic, they retain water)
- Call immediately with unusual symptoms or complications
- No ibuprofen for 3 days
- No sugars for 3 days (natural or artificial)
- Use Tylenol for any discomfort
- No tanning bed for 72 hours (3days)
- You may experience mild "flu like" systems, such as chills and mild body aches, during the 6-8 hours following your procedure. Drink lots of fluids and take Tylenol, if need for pain.