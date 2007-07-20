What Is Mesotherapy?

Mesotherapy treats cellulite and fat deposits and is also used for facial rejuvenation.

Mesotherapy derives its name from two words: meso and therapy. ‘Meso' refers to the mesoderm- the middle layers of the skin.

Mesotherapy treatment is performed by multiple superficial injections into the mesoderm. Small amounts of ready-made mixtures of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and enzymes remedies are injected with a tiny needle just below the surface of the skin. These dissolve fat deposits, which are carried through the bloodstream and excreted by the kidneys and bowels.

Mesotherapy improves the appearance of the skin. During mesotherapy treatment, the skin is supplied with nutrition, healing substances and hyaluronic acid, which stimulates collagen production. It helps to improve skin tone and reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

By increasing metabolism of the injected area, mesotherapy improves circulation, lymphatic and venous drainage and is one of the best treatments for cellulite.