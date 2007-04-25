About KTEN's "Behind the Kitchen Door"

According to the National Restaurant Association, "an average of one out of five meals consumed by Americans - 4.2 meals per week - is prepared in a commercial setting."

But are the people doing the cooking for you preparing your food as safely and cleanly as you would at home?

Every Thursday night on KTEN News at 10, and on Friday mornings on KTEN News Today, we help you track the best... and worst-scoring area restaurants with our "Behind the Kitchen Door" Special Assignment reports.

We'll highlight the restaurants and eateries that are not making the grade... and detail for you what they did to earn their poor score. We'll also show you which restaurants and eateries earned a perfect score.