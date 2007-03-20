The name DaVita is an adaptation of an Italian phrase meaning, “he/she gives life.” Everyday, in all of our clinics, we believe our name reflects our purpose.



Our Values — all seven of them—provide us with the set of guidelines to help us fulfill our Mission. Our Mission To be the Provider, Partner, and Employer of Choice

We are becoming the greatest dialysis company the world has ever seen through our commitment to upholding our Mission and Values every day in everything we do. Our Values Service Excellence

Serving others—our reason for existing. We continually seek to understand the needs of those who depend on us (our patients, doctors, and our fellow team members) and then to exceed their expectations.



Integrity

We say what we believe, and we do what we say. We are trusted because we are trustworthy. In our personal, team, and organizational values - we strive for alignment in what we say and do.



Team

One for All, and All for One! We work together - sharing a common purpose, a common culture, and common goals. We genuinely care for and support - not only those to whom we provide care, but those with whom we work shoulder-to-shoulder. We work together to pursue achieving our Mission.



Continuous Improvement

We never stand still; we are never satisfied. Individually and as teams, we constantly look at what we do and ask, “How can we do this better?” Then, we use a systematic approach to take action.



Accountability

We don’t say, “It’s not my fault,” or “It’s not my job.” We take responsibility for meeting our commitments—our personal ones as well as those of the entire organization. We take ownership of the results.



Fulfillment

We make a difference. We feel rewarded—personally and as a team—because what we do in our jobs is consistent with our goals and dreams. We believe “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.” (Mahatma Gandhi). And when you are the change, that’s fulfilling!



Fun

We enjoy what we do. We know kidney dialysis is hard work; but even hard work can be fun. We take our jobs seriously, but we feel a fun environment delivers better care to our patients while creating a better work environment for our teammates. We strive for excellence and we have fun.