What are my home dialysis treatment options?

Dialysis is a treatment that removes waste and fluids from the body when your kidneys no longer work well enough to keep the body healthy. Today, there are a range of dialysis treatment options available, including multiple treatment choices that allow you to conduct your dialysis at home. If you're a patient interested in home dialysis, these options allow you, your doctor, and your dialysis partner to choose the treatment that best suits your clinical needs and lifestyle choices.
Home hemodialysis
During hemodialysis, blood is sent from the body to an outside machine (dialyzer) that filters out the waste and extra fluids and then returns blood to the body. Hemodialysis is typically conducted in a dedicated facility, either a special room in a hospital or a clinic (with specialized nurses and technicians) that specializes in hemodialysis.
Peritoneal dialysis
Peritoneal dialysis is performed by running dialysate through a catheter into the peritoneum (a protective membrane that lines the abdominal cavity). This allows blood to be filtered inside the body. Many patients perform peritoneal dialysis at home or at work without assistance.
How can you get more information?
For more information, you can call (800) 244-0582 to start talking to a DaVita at Home specialist about your treatment options. Learn more about the DaVita at Home program
Denison Dialysis Center
Outpatient Hemodialysis
Peritoneal Dialysis
DaVita At Home Training Program
1220 Reba McEntire Ln
Denison, TX 75020-9057
For info related to Outpatient Dialysis Centers,
call 1-866-987-9451
For info related to DaVita At Home,
call 1-888-DaVita8