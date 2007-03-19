What are my home dialysis treatment options?

Dialysis is a treatment that removes waste and fluids from the body when your kidneys no longer work well enough to keep the body healthy. Today, there are a range of dialysis treatment options available, including multiple treatment choices that allow you to conduct your dialysis at home. If you're a patient interested in home dialysis, these options allow you, your doctor, and your dialysis partner to choose the treatment that best suits your clinical needs and lifestyle choices.



Each type of home dialysis has its own very specific procedures, requirements, and equipment/supplies. If you are considering home dialysis, you should discuss the treatment and equipment options with your doctor and decide if one of them is right for you. Home hemodialysis During hemodialysis, blood is sent from the body to an outside machine (dialyzer) that filters out the waste and extra fluids and then returns blood to the body. Hemodialysis is typically conducted in a dedicated facility, either a special room in a hospital or a clinic (with specialized nurses and technicians) that specializes in hemodialysis.



However, dialysis can also be done in a patient's home - known as home hemodialysis.



Traditional

Performed three times per week, typically for about four hours per session.



Short daily

Performed five or six times a week, typically for two to two-and-a-half hours per session.



Nocturnal

Performed during sleep - typically six to eight hours a night, three or more nights a week.



It is important to note there are various home hemodialysis equipment options available to accommodate/support these treatment choices. Peritoneal dialysis Peritoneal dialysis is performed by running dialysate through a catheter into the peritoneum (a protective membrane that lines the abdominal cavity). This allows blood to be filtered inside the body. Many patients perform peritoneal dialysis at home or at work without assistance.



Prior to beginning peritoneal dialysis treatment, a small flexible catheter is placed by a surgeon in your abdomen. This catheter is used to fill your abdominal cavity with a warmed, specially prepared fluid called dialysate (dialysis solution). The dialysate stays in your abdomen for several hours and absorbs wastes and excess fluid from your blood. You then drain it out and replace it with fresh dialysate. Four to five fill-and-drain exchanges are done per day. To reduce the number of daytime exchanges, some people can use an assist machine (called a cycler) to do exchanges - usually while they sleep at night. There are two types of peritoneal dialysis:



Continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD)

Performed four to five times per day without a machine.



Continuous cycler-assisted peritoneal dialysis (CCPD)

An automated machine (cycler) performs most exchanges during sleep. How can you get more information? For more information, you can call (800) 244-0582 to start talking to a DaVita at Home specialist about your treatment options.