The benefits of home dialysis

Lifestyle benefits
If you want to work, spend more time with your family, or have other obligations or interests - home dialysis allows you to arrange your dialysis treatments around your work schedule or other requirements. Home dialysis also saves time because you don't have to drive back and forth to a dialysis center three days a week. For those who depend on family or friends to help them with transportation or live far from the nearest dialysis facility, this can be a big advantage.
Clinical benefits
Research has shown that patients who perform dialysis at home may experience better quality of life and better clinical results - especially those who take advantage of their home setting to have more frequent or extended dialysis. Many patients even choose to dialyze at night while they sleep, getting the benefits of extended dialysis without losing time with family and friends.
How can you get more information?
For more information, you can call (800) 244-0582 to start talking to a DaVita at Home specialist about your treatment options. Learn more about the DaVita at Home program
Denison Dialysis Center
Outpatient Hemodialysis
Peritoneal Dialysis
DaVita At Home Training Program
1220 Reba McEntire Ln
Denison, TX 75020-9057
For info related to Outpatient Dialysis Centers,
call 1-866-987-9451
For info related to DaVita At Home,
call 1-888-DaVita8